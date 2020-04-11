Malta’s social welfare agency chief is facing calls to resign after posting a series of inflammatory comments on Facebook suggesting authorities should impound NGO rescue ships and scuttle them.

Alfred Grixti, who heads the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, suggested that authorities should seize ships used by international NGOs to rescue people stranded at sea “and sink them”.

“The NGOs are operating illegally in Maltese waters,” he wrote.

When asked by another Facebook user why authorities did not do as he suggested, Grixti - a Labour Party insider whose Facebook profile is dotted with photos of PL leaders - replied "... give them time".

Malta on Thursday declared its ports unsafe and said it would no longer accept any migrants rescued at sea, saying all the nation’s resources were focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The government also said it could not guarantee the resources to come to the aid of vessels in need of help.

The announcement, which runs contrary to the country’s international maritime law obligations, prompted outrage and shock from several NGOs, which accused the government of using the pandemic to “shelve its human rights obligations”.

Some of the inflammatory comments posted by Grixti.

Malta's decision came one day after Italy’s government had made a similar declaration, effectively shutting its ports to all NGO rescue boats.

Grixti’s inflammatory Facebook comments, which were posted beneath a comment by another user who said a Germany NGO was “directing” migrants to Malta, stand in stark contrast to his official role.

As CEO of the FSWS, Grixti is responsible for the State’s various social services, which include Aġenzija Sedqa and Aġenzija Appoġġ. On its website, the Foundation’s declared vision is to serve as “a catalyst for change and development... consistent with the real and emerging needs of children, families and the community in order to avoid social exclusion”.

Maria Pisani, who leads the Integra Foundation, called for Grixti to be sacked, saying he was using his position to "incite violence and vomit crap".

She noted that Grixti's comments came on the same week that the government had marked one year since the racially-motivated murder of Lassana Cisse, who was gunned down in Birżebbuġa while walking home at night.

"Would someone please remind the CEO of the agency tasked with inclusion that saving lives is not a crime. And would someone please have the balls to just remove him from his position?" Pisani asked.

Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina also expressed revulsion at Grixti’s comments.

“This is pure, unadulterated hatred,” Aquilina wrote on Facebook.

His MP colleague Jason Azzopardi went one step further and said Grixti had to resign.

“No two ways about it. Robert Abela: you cannot keep on running with the hares and hunting with the hounds,” Azzopardi wrote.