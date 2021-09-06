Sign language services were particualrly popular during 2020 as the country was glued to regular COVID-19 updates, the state disability support agency said on Monday.

According to Aġenzija Sapport’s annual report for 2020, the agency’s assessment and intervention services, which replaced the social work team, was the most sought after service offered.

Some 1,126 people used this service in the year under review.

The service is no longer limited to social workers but now also incorporates occupational therapists, physiotherapists and speech & language therapists, making it one of the most comprehensive social services on the island.

Since the introduction of these services in 2020, the team received 195 new referrals, and attended to 1,126 cases.

There were also 144 reactivated cases, the annual report reads.

In 2020, as the pandemic brought with it social restrictions, there was particular interest in the agency’s social contact for people with disability.

Another important service offered during the pandemic year was the agency’s sign language interpreting service.

Interpreters helped interpret the COVID-19 briefings conducted by the Superintendent of Public Health, as well as other briefings organised by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli published the anual report on Monday, saying more was being spent on the agency as part of the government’s commitment to bolster services in this sector.

In 2020 €1.2 million was spent on assistance for people with disability through the direct payment scheme, independent community living scheme, and personal assistance fund, she said.

In total, €1,128,520 was provided in assistance, with €201,338 funds allocated to persons with disability through the empowerment scheme.

Ruth Rose Sciberras, the agency’s chief executive, said that despite the challenges of the year in question, the agency had still managed to help hundreds of people with disability.

The 'Sharing Lives' scheme, where volunteers help people with disability in their free time, helped boost inclussion efforts.

“This was all made possible thanks to the management team and workers, together with minister support,” Scibberas said.