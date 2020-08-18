Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been detected, the health authorities said on Tuesday, while seven patients recovered overnight.

The figures mean the total number of active coronavirus cases in Malta has reached 648. The figure does not include migrants who tested positive for the virus upon their arrival.

Tuesday's 48 new cases were detected from 2,124 tests.

Health authorities said that the new cases are still being investigated, and provided details about some of the 69 cases registered on Monday - the second-highest rate of new daily cases after Saturday's record 72. There were 63 cases on Sunday.

Of Monday's 69 cases:

Nine came from clusters in homes for the elderly

Five were family members of previously-known cases

Four were direct contacts of known cases

Three were work colleagues of positive cases

Two came from cluster of cases at Mount Carmel Hospital

Two have been traced to a language schools cluster

One was traced to a Paceville cluster

No details about the other 43 cases identified on Monday were made available.

The spike in cases over the past three weeks has forced the government to cancel mass events, close bars, dance floors and night clubs and make mask-wearing obligatory in closed public spaces.

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, the government is expected to issue revised safe-travel lists that will reflect the risks posed by travel to certain countries.

It is expected that the countries will be categorised into three: red, amber and green lists.

In a month, Malta went from having less than five active cases to over 600, resulting in the rate of cases per 100,000 being among the highest in Europe.

Have you tested positive for coronavirus and would like to share your experience in confidence? Contact Times of Malta on newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.