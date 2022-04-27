It took around 50 firefighters seven hours and 320,000 litres of water to put out a fire that broke out in a foodstuffs warehouse in Santa Venera on Monday afternoon.

A total of 10 vehicles were used during the operation, the Civil Protection Department's chief assistance and rescue officer, Kevin Pace, said.

The fire developed at around 4.30pm just 30 minutes after the workers had closed shop. The flames took over the warehouse in Triq il-Ħarrub owned by Strand Palace Agencies.

The building is used for the storage of foodstuffs and other raw material.

Fire extinguished by 11.30pm

Pace said the last of the flames were extinguished by 11.30pm but officers remained on site to put out minor flames that broke out during the night.

Pace said the first firetrucks were on site a little after the fire broke out on Monday. The CPD official said it was evident from the start that this was going to be a long and delicate operation.

Fire trucks at the site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pace said CPD officials removed potentially dangerous items such as LPG gas cylinders which were lying inside the warehouse. There were also a number of 45-litre tanks full of oil.

Asked whether the oil or gas could have started the fire, the CPD official said that was for the inquiry to determine.

Temperatures rising to 350°C

Explosions were heard from inside the building soon after the fire broke out. For the ensuing hours, thick plumes of grey smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

Pace said that the temperature inside the warehouse peaked at 350 degrees Celsius at one point. That was the most delicate phase of the operation at the warehouse.

Firefighters take a break in between shifts. More than 50 CPD firefighters were involved in the operation. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Between 45 and 50 officials were involved in the operation, some of whom were volunteers and members of NGOs.

Emergency medical units were on standby to assist anyone who may have needed medical care but no one was injured.

The medical services, however, did assist some of those fighting the fire who were suffering from fatigue and smoke inhalation.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani confirmed an inquiry is being held.

He said officers on site helped with the evacuation of residents from adjacent buildings as a precaution.

Residents were advised to close windows and doors to avoid smoke from entering their homes.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officers were also managing the traffic situation.

Triq il-Ħarrub was closed for traffic and police officers helped redirect vehicles and assisted fire trucks coming and going from the site.

Steve Calleja, managing director at Strand Palace Agencies, said he had no further details to give about the incident while the inquiry was ongoing.