An animal rights NGO is offering €500 to anyone who provides information about the people responsible for dousing a friendly street cat named Tommy in petrol and burning it alive.

The Real Animal Rights Foundation made the reward offer on Monday. Romina Frendo, who co-founded the foundation, said the NGO has a history of taking reports, gathering details and forwarding them to the police.

"All relevant information will be passed to the police but we will protect confidentiality, should a person wish to report," she said.

Confidential information can be sent via email on rarmalta@gmail.com or 77550550.

Police said on Sunday that they were investigating the case after receiving a report last Monday of a burnt cat carcass found in Triq Il-Polverista in Cospicua.

A police spokesperson said that it appeared the cat had been doused in petrol and burnt alive.

News of the act of cruelty left animal lovers in a state of shock, with many sharing their disbelief.

"Such acts of cruelty are despicable and reflective of a dead conscience," said Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

"Harming an innocent animal like this is also the ultimate act of cowardice."

The Commissioner is collaborating with the Police and that anyone who may have information on the case should contact the police, the Commissioner of RAR.