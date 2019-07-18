Fifty-two townhouses along two streets in Sliema have been given heritage protection status.



The houses, which are all on Triq Stella Maris and Triq il-Palazz Capua, have all been given Grade 2 or Grade 3 protection status by the Planning Authority, following consultation with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

Built between the late 19th century and mid-20th century, the houses all exhibit a combination of neo-classical and neo-baroque design. They form part of a row of similar buildings that have the same height, design, proportions, materials, style and massing.



“Although these properties have been protected for their collective value, each one has individual merits for scheduling, often having peculiar features on the facade and interior that distinguish them from other buildings,” the PA said in a statement on Friday announcing the protection status.

“Evidently, these buildings were commissioned by prominent patrons designed by celebrated architects and built by some of the finest masons and craftsman in the Maltese Islands at the time,” it added.

Some of the protected buildings. Scroll right to see more photos.

The PA noted how over the past 18 months it has protected more than 125 properties in Sliema.

The vast majority of the protected houses have been given Grade 2 status, with six of them being given Grade 3 protection.

Although alterations are allowed for Grade 2 and 3 protected buildings, they must be in keeping with the character and architectural homogeneity of the properties.

To see which properties have been protected, see page 23 of the September 3 Government Gazette or the maps below.

Screenshot: Government Gazette