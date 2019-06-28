Ten buildings considered to have special heritage features have been scheduled by the Planning Authority, granting them a level of protection from development.

The PA said in a statement that the buildings, which vary in location as well as historical and architectural significance, have been listed at either Grade 1 or Grade 2 level after consultation with cultural heritage authorities.

Grade 1 scheduling is the highest level of protection available and applies both to the listed building and its immediate surroundings, preventing alterations. Grade 2 scheduled buildings can have moderate alterations.

Scroll down to see the newly-protected buildings:

1. A former prime minister's private residence

The private residence of former prime minister Enrico (Nerik) Mizzi in Valletta has been scheduled at Grade 1 level. The building in Triq San Ġwann was also home to Fortunato Mizzi, one of the founders of the Nationalist Party more than a century ago.

The typical 17th century Valletta townhouse is being converted into a house museum and still contains the original furniture and archives.

This house - the home of former prime minister Enrico Mizzi - has been given Grade 1 protected status. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

2. An 18th century palazzo in Qrendi

In Qrendi, a typical 18th-century single-storey palazzo in Triq il-Kbira, has also been scheduled at Grade 1 level. It has a main central entrance with an overlying open stone balcony, as well as a lavishly decorated entrance hall with frescoes and an ornately sculpted garden door.

18th-century single-storey palazzo in Triq il-Kbira, Qrendi.

3. A Baroque-style townhouse in Cospicua

In Triq San Pawl, Cospicua, a dramatic three-storey townhouse characterised by an exceptional decorated Baroque double-front was scheduled as a Grade 2 property.

This Baroque-fronted house in Cospicua has been scheduled as a Grade 2 property. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

4. Bishop's Palace in Vittoriosa

In Vittoriosa the original Bishop's Palace, which dates back to 1542, has been scheduled as a Grade 2 property. It retains late medieval and mannerist architectural features and is similar to the architecture adopted by the knights when constructing their Auberges in Birgu.

The building also served as the Inquisitor’s Palace and remained the official seat of the bishop until the mid-17th century, playing an important role in the political development of the island during the rule of the Order of St John.

The Bishop's Palace in Vittoriosa dates back to 1542. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

5. A 16th century palazzo in Vittoriosa

An imposing austere Baroque three-storey palazzo, possibly dating to the 16th century, in Triq Hilda Tabone has been protected at Grade 2 level.

Vittoriosa's Triq Hilda Tabone, where a palazzo has been given heritage status.

6. A former residence of a Spanish knight

In Balzan, the PA scheduled as Grade 2 an 18th-century corner townhouse on Triq il-Providenza and Triq it-Tliet Knejjes, which was the residence of the Spanish knight Fra Giacomo Rodrigues, buried in St John’s Co-Cathedral.



The building is characterised by two high storeys having a very rare high baroque/rococo ornate open stone corner balcony supported on seven finely sculpted scrolled triple corbels.

18th-century corner townhouse in Balzan, once the residence of the Spanish knight Fra Giacomo Rodrigues. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

7. A mid-century house shortlisted for the first architectural awards

In Rue d'Argens, Gżira, a double front dwelling built in the interwar period by architect Prof Joseph Colombo as his private residence and shortlisted for the first architectural awards held in 1936, was given Grade 2 protection status.



The PA said the building’s elevation was exceptional in the way that the traditional townhouse had been reinterpreted in a modernist style making use of strong geometric motifs.

This townhouse in Rue d'Argens, Gżira, was shortlisted for the first architectural awards in 1936. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

8. A villa in Lija

In Lija a late 19th- or early 20th-century villa in Lija was declared a Grade 2 building.

The Lija villa, in Triq Annibale Preca, is constructed in an eclectic romantic style with Gothic revival elements. The villa is enclosed by a high garden wall furnished with crenelations and turrets. The main building and gardens have been divided up to form three separate residences.

The Lija villa given protected status.

9. A rural building outside Naxxar

The PA did not give much information on the 'rural building' on the outskirts of Naxxar given Grade 2 heritage status.

10. A parish church

The only non-residential building to be included in the list of new scheduled buildings is the old Parish Church of Manikata, dedicated to St. Joseph and protected at Grade 2 level. This church was constructed in 1920 in a purely traditional style.