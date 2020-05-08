Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Friday that over 52,000 jobs had been saved thanks to the government's COVID-19 wage supplement.

Providing an update about the latest aid figures, Schembri said Malta Enterprise had received 57,780 queries about the various packages offered.

Schembri said €33.6 million had already been disbursed to businesses and self-employed people eligible for the €800 wage supplement.

He said the supplement covered 52,213 employees, meaning that amount of jobs had been saved.

A further €1.5 million had been distributed to those qualifying for the lower €160 monthly supplement.

Schembri said although economic activity was slowly picking up, the government had extended the supplements till June.

The minister assured that Malta Enterprise is verifying that the supplements are actually making their way to employees.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said 80% of the applications received had been processed.

Farrugia said an independent appeals system was put in place to handle any complaints about the process.

He vowed that any reports of abuse would be investigated by Malta Enterprise.