Another 53 new COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight, health authorities said in their daily update on Sunday.

There are currently 667 known active virus cases in the country, with 41 (up from 36 on Saturday) of those patients receiving treatment in hospital, including three in the intensive therapy unit.

A total of 50 patients recovered overnight while healthcare workers administered 3,025 swab tests over the past 24 hours, ministry data indicated.

Vaccination

The data shows that a total of 407 vaccine doses were administered over the past day.

As of Sunday, 409,136 people were fully vaccinated.