Infrastructure Malta has announced the planting of some 550 saplings on the site of the Santa Luċija tunnels, where about 300 mature trees were controversially removed in 2019.

The trees were removed as part of excavation works, as the road tunnel was built up from a huge hole, rather than being bored.

A roundabout and a jogging track were then built over the tunnels. The new saplings border the jogging track.

The mature trees being removed in 2019.

Several trees were aggressively pruned ahead of being removed.