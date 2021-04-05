A total of 56 new COVID-19 cases were announced by health authorities on Monday, slightly higher than Sunday's 34.

This is the 10th consecutive day that the number of new cases remains in double-digits.

A 55-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths up to 399.

Monday's new cases were found from 1,946 swab tests over the previous 24 hours.



Active cases declined for the 19th consecutive day and now stand at 531, after 73 patients recovered overnight. The last time Malta had fewer active cases was on October 6.

A total of 215,700 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 59,032 of those being second doses.

More than 99 per cent of those given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed immunity against the virus and did not get infected after receiving the jab.

The decline of numbers has put pressure on the government to loosen some of the containment measures.

Teachers on Monday said that the physical reopening of schools should not be one of the first COVID-19 measures to be relaxed.