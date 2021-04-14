58 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, one less than on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

41 patients recovered leaving the number of active cases at 578.

2,001 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccine jabs rose to 254,885 of which 76,593 were second doses.

The superintendent for public health, Charmaine Gauci, said in Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme that the decrease in new cases over the past few weeks was a result of vaccination, the restrictions and also the weather. She warned that restrictions could be re-imposed if measures were not respected and cases rose again.