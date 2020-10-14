A 59-year-old man has become Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim, with the news announced on a day of record numbers of new cases.

He is the 45th person to have succumbed to the virus and the country's second-youngest victim.

The Health Ministry said the man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on October 1 and was confirmed positive to COVID-19 the following day.

He has since been receiving care at the Intensive Therapy Unit, where he died earlier on Wednesday.

Six COVID-19 patients are currently in the ITU.

The ministry said he had underlying health problems.

Malta on Wednesday registered a record 111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country up to 940.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences with the victim's family and urged all to wash hands frequently, wear masks and keep a physical distance.