A hold-up during which some €60,000 in cash weere stolen from a Birkirkara garage took just 90 seconds, a court was told on Wednesday.

The hold-up took place in the morning of May 28 in Karm Zerafa Street and involved three armed and hooded men.

Two of the suspects, Aaron Cassar, 42 of Birzebbuġa and Joseph Xuereb, 59 of Marsa were arraigned last week, while the third is still being sought,

The victim, 53, recounted his experience during the start of the compilation of evidence on Wednesday.

He said he had been awaiting a weekly visit by security officers who would call to collect his cash.

“The cash van has turned up early today,” he had said to himself, as he heard the sound of a van stopping outside the garage.

But suddenly three men, armed with guns, wearing hoodies and face coverings, barged into the garage, ordering him to keep quiet and to put his hands up.

They then ordered him to sit down but he refused as he wanted to avoid being tied to a chair.

One of the robbers then handcuffed him while repeatedly ordering him to ‘keep quiet’.

One of the robbers stood opposite, pointing a gun at him, whilst the third snatched the cash from a trolley, where it was awaiting collection by the cash van.

The total amount stolen was between €59,000 and €62,000.

Before leaving the men tipped the chair over to create an obstacle for the victim when rushing after the thieves.

The victim said he managed to open the garage door with his foot, and saw a white van being driven off as a neighbour who lived opposite the garage came out of his home.

The victim called out to him for help, trying to draw attention to the handcuffs behind his back. The neighbour finally got the message and alerted the police.

The victim said that he could identify both the accused in court, even though their faces were partly covered at the time of the robbery.

That statement prompted an audible remark by Cassar who was seated at the dock.

“I can also recognize his voice,” the witness added.

A slick operation

Prosecuting Inspector Stephen Gulia testified about how investigators gathered footage and phone localisation data which helped them zero in on the two suspects.

CCTV footage showed that the ordeal lasted around one-and a half minutes.

The getaway van, a white Suzuki, was reported stolen in April after its owner parked it at Spencer Hill, Marsa while he went on a trip to Sicily. It was driven to an alley in the vicinity of the MFSA offices in Mrieħel, just four or five corners away from the crime scene.

Some 15 minutes before the hold-up, a black Nissan Juke drove up and a person got out and walked to the parked van.

After the alleged robbery, mobile data and CCTV footage indicated that both Cassar and Xuereb headed to Marsa Industrial Estate.

Distinctive “blue, white and red” stripes on a hoodie worn by one of the suspects further clinched police suspicion.

A pair of matching trousers were found during a subsequent search at Xuereb’s home.

Arrest warrants were issued.

Xuereb was arrested close to his home at Marsa, while Cassar was arrested at a Siġġiewi farmhouse.

The case continues.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Ishmael Psaila and Jacob Magri were defence counsel.

Lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima appeared parte civile.