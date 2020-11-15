A 64-year-old man died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

It said in a statement the man tested positive on November 1. He died at Mater Dei Hospital.

His death brings Malta’s death toll from the virus to 98. Another two deaths were recorded on Saturday.

The ministry extended its condolences to his relatives and urged everyone to continue following the health department appeals including for frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask usage.

