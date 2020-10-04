Sixty-six new coronavirus cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday from a total of 2,537 tests, health authorities said.

Another 47 patients recovered from the virus overnight. As a result, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Sunday stood at 473.

The country has seen 3,207 cases of the virus and 39 deaths.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Sunday Malta tops the list for deaths in the EU over a two-week period.

The ECDC has included Malta in a list of countries of "high concern".

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has spiked in recent weeks after a spate of infections within homes for the elderly.

New case details

Health authorities are still investigating the cases identified between Saturday and Sunday. Of the 31 cases detected on Saturday:

15 are family members of previously-known cases;



13 are work colleagues;



Five were in direct contact with previously-known cases;



Four were at a social gathering with a previously-known case; and



Two were imported.

