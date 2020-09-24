Seven European Union countries -- Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic and Malta -- are of "high concern" due to rising Covid-19 death rates, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The Stockholm-based EU agency's latest assessment report said these countries had "an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases", and "increasing or high death notification rates are already observed ... or may be observed soon," owing to a spread among older people.

Malta has now the third-highest death rate per 100,000 people in the EU, according to a list updated on Thursday by the European Centre of Disease Control.

Spain has recorded 3 deaths per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, Romaina has recorded 2.7, while Malta is next, at 2.2.