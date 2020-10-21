A 68-year-old man on Wednesday became the 47th patient to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said the man was admitted to hospital with underlying medical conditions on September 27 and diagnosed on the same day as suffering from the virus.

He had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

The ministry expressed its condolences.

The announcement came hours after Malta registered 155 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest number since Saturday's record of 204.