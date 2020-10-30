A 68-year-old man has died while infected with COVID-19, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The death is the 61st of patients with the coronavirus.

A beloved priest was the 60th fatality on Thursday, while another two deaths were also recorded that day.

According to the health ministry, the 68-year-old was admitted to Mater Dei on October 25 and tested positive for the virus the next day.

He was treated at Mater Dei, where he died earlier on Friday.

The man had been suffering from "other health problems", the ministry said.

Expressing condolences to the family, the ministry urged the public to wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distance.