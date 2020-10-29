Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old priest, who has become Malta's latest COVID-19 victim.

Fr Lino Cardona has been described as 'lovable' and 'jovial' by the students he taught throughout his long career as a teacher at St Aloysius College.

His is the third COVID-19 death on Thursday and the 60th in Malta, although his has not yet been announced by the health authorities. The deaths of an 82-year-old and a 68-year-old man were announced earlier.

Fr Cardona tested positive on Monday and spent the last few days of his life in the intensive unit at Mater Dei Hospital where his condition was described as “very critical”. He was being supported by a ventilator.

His death was announced by fellow Jesuit Paul Chetcuti who posted on Facebook: “Just received news of Fr Cardona's passing away to better pastures. He is now with the Lord he loved and served in so many. Keep him in your prayers."

Fr Cardona was born at Birkirkara in July 1944. He studied at St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara from 1954 to 1961 and was ordained a priest in 1978.

Between 1977 and 2003 he taught various subjects including Religion and Italian at St Aloysius’ College. He was also in charge of the public chapel and the bookshop. From 1993 he was the Religious Co-Ordinator at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, where he spent a large chunk of his time.

The home for persons with special needs paid tribute to Fr Lino who it said had been giving service there since 1975 when Dun Mikiel Azzopardi, the founder of the Home, asked him to replace him so that he could go on a short holiday in August. Since then Fr Lino never missed saying mass at Dar tal-Providenza’s chapel every Wednesday and Sunday and also helped out wherever necessary.

In 2011, Dar tal-Providenza awarded him the Premju Dun Mikiel in recognition of his voluntrary work at the home. He was quite close to Dun Mikiel in the final days of his life and had an active part in his funeral and burial arrangements.

Fr Lino’s funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am at the Naxxar Parish Church.