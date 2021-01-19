The police stopped and checked 7,000 vehicles in the last quarter of 2020 as part of their efforts to enforce discipline on the roads.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police did not specify how many tickets were issued, but said 'hundreds'.

Most related to vehicle lights which were not functioning, licence plates not affixed properly, drivers or passengers including children not wearing seat belts or drivers not being properly licensed.

Tickets were also issued because of tinted glass, overloading and people not wearing a virus mask.

Ten people were booked in October on being found in possession of cannabis and two drivers were drink driving.

Police searches in cars revealed knives, a baseball bat and a firearm.

In November, 13 were found in possession of drugs and two were drink driving. One person was found in possession of pepper spray and two firearms.

Fourteen people were found drink driving last month. 13 were overspeeding.

The police commissioner said inspections will continue in the interests of law and order on the roads at all times of the day.