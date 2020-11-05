A 75-year-old man died of COVID-19 late on Wednesday, the health authorities said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Health Ministry said the man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday and tested positive the following day. He died later that same day. The authorities said he suffered from other chronic conditions.

Another four men died of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number in a single day. A total of 70 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March

The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to follow directives to control the virus spread.