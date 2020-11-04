Two elderly men died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the death toll from the virus to 67.

The Health Ministry said the two aged, 86 and 87, were admitted to hospital on Sunday. One tested positive that same day and the other on Monday. Both died on Wednesday.

Both suffered chronic diseases.

The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to follow directives to control the virus spread.

Earlier on Wednesday the Jesuit community confirmed the death of Fr Robbie Wirth, 86, of COVID-19.

The health ministry said 84 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the past 24 hours.