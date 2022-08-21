A 73-year-old man told the police he shot Noel Ciantar in the back last Friday because he was angry, a court heard on Sunday.

Joseph Micallef, a farmer from Baħrija, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon in a shooting in Wied Ħażrum on Friday.

He was arrested by the police on Saturday.

His arrest followed Friday's shooting of Ciantar, a man who has battled NGOs, private landowners and government entities to protect his property rights. Ciantar, 49, was shot in the back with a shotgun.

The shooting took place behind the victim’s home, in a rural area between Dingli and Rabat.

His condition was initially serious but he has since been moved out of the Intensive Therapy Unit.

The court, presided over by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, heard on Sunday how a substantial amount of CCTV footage has been collected as part of the investigation, including footage from the accused's field.

Prosecuting, inspector Kurt Zahra said CCTV footage showed Micallef leaving his field armed with a shotgun. He is then seen returning to the field.

Zahra told the court how Ciantar and Micallef had “history” and their fields are close to each other.

He said that the police gathered statements from individuals who “voluntarily” went to the police. These included Micallef himself, who presented the officers with an alibi.

The police also spoke to the victim himself, who said numerous people could be behind the shooting.

Zahra said that when the police went to Micallef's fields to collect the CCTV footage from his device, they found the camera switched off.

Zahra added that Micallef began to behave “strangely” when the officers were taking the decoder away. The police also found a gun similar to the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

He said Micallef cooperated with the police and during his interrogation said that he had issues with Ciantar and “could not take it anymore”.

He said the accused told the police he shot Ciantar because he was angry.

Bail denied

Defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell's request for bail was objected to by the prosecution.

He said Ciantar had given the police a list of suspects so he did not know who was behind the shooting and evidence could not be tampered with.

Hugh Peralta, also for the defence, said that the victim and the accused lived in different localities. He asked why should one “keep a 73-year-old man away from his family, his animals, and his pigeons?”

But lawyer Nathaneal Falzon, who appeared on behalf of the AG's office, argued against bail saying proceedings were still at an early stage and Micallef was being charged with a “serious” offence.

He said there was “fear” that the accused would tamper with evidence, given that the shooting happened in the context of an ongoing civil issue.

He said Ciantar's condition is now stable but investigations are ongoing.

Magistrate Lanfranco remanded Micallef in custody in view of the fact that the victim has yet to testify.

Tonna Lowell asked the magistrate if Ciantar can testify from hospital, but Lanfranco said they must wait for Ciantar’s condition to improve.

Inspectors Roderick Attard and AG lawyer Kaylie Bonnet also prosecuted.