A further 78 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while 73 recovered, the health authorities said on Monday.

No COVID-linked deaths were registered between Sunday and Monday, meaning the number of known active cases in Malta now stands at 1,396.

Of these, 17 are in hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

In a bid to help curb the spread of COVID, mask-wearing became mandatory over the weekend.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has also announced that the health authorities will be reducing the time span between the second and third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from six to four months.

So far, 154,712 booster shots have been administered.