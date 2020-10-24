A 77-year-old man has died while infected with COVID-19, becoming the 50th virus patient to die in Malta.

The senior citizen, who lived at a home for the elderly, had first tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 and received medical treatment at the home until he died on Friday.

In a statement announcing his death on Saturday, the Health Ministry noted that the victim also suffered other chronic health conditions.

The ministry offered the victim’s relatives its condolences and urged people to abide by public health guidelines, including regular hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,770 active virus cases in Malta. Twelve patients were in intensive hospital care.