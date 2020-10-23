There are 12 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, Charmaine Gauci confirmed on Friday.

This is among the highest figure since the pandemic hit the island in March.

The Superintendent of Public Health is giving details on the COVID-19 situation in Malta during her weekly televised update.

The health briefing kicked off just moments after the health authorities announced 121 new cases were registered overnight. A further 55 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected from 2,685 swab tests.

Malta now has 1,770 active cases.

The 7-day moving average is around 140 cases, Gauci said, something that is "very high" and which is reflected in hospital admissions.

The most common clusters continue to be the family and work place clusters, though Gauci said a number of other clusters have also continued to be reported. 11 cases were imported.

There are 44 active cases in Gozo.

Majority of the new cases had respiratory symptoms - fever, sore throat and cough. Some also had loss of taste and smell or diarrhoea. Patients with no symptoms have also been registered.

Fatigue seems to be the symptom that lingers most, she said.

Clusters in homes for the elderly 'under control'

Gauci again said the younger age groups continue to be impacted most, with the average age throughout the week being 38. Cases in homes for the elderly have become less common, she said, with only few cases being detected.

When such patients test positive for the virus, she said, the elderly are being immediately isolated to ensure the spread is controlled.

The spread in the community is "very serious", Gauci said, urging the proper use of masks and other mitigation measures to help control the spread.

'Don't look for a way out not to wear mask'

Giving a breakdown of rules related to mask-wearing, Gauci said people should not try to find a way out not to wear the mask. Masks, she said, have been proven to help control the spread and so everybody should be following the rules on this.

On people going for walks, even to exercise, Gauci said the mask must be worn.

Gauci said the authorities are also beefing up the number of people taking calls at the COVID-19 calls centre. She again urged people to follow all instructions, especially when someone tests positive for the virus.

"If we tell you that you are positive, stay home. And until we call you, try to think of people you might have been in touch with. This helps us speed up the contact tracing procedures," she said.

On the contact tracing app, Gauci said 129 patients who make use of the app tested positive for the virus. This, she said, made contact tracing easier.

On delays, Gauci said more people have joined the contact tracing team, including several volunteers. She said this has resulted in the number people contacted to double over the past week.

Rapid tests a form of 'screening'

Gauci said the rapid tests will provide results in a short while, adding however that a further swab test would have to be taken to confirm the result.

The authorities are currently in the final stages of reviewing the tests before they are rolled out next week.

Asked whether she believed masks on their own will actually result in the numbers going down, Gauci said it was crucial to keep in mind all the measures are most effective when they are all adhered to.

On whether bars and restaurants will be shuttered, Gauci said the restaurant concept has not been as risky, which is why more measures have been introduced to ensure bars follow the same procedures.

A total of 48 people have been fined for the leaving their homes while infected since the start of the pandemic in March.

Some 200 people have been caught not self-isolating at home when they should have been at home in quarantine. Over 66,000 inspections have been carried out since March, Gauci said.

Hospital admissions

Twelve in ITU

Five at the Infectious Diseases Unit

Twenty-two in other Mater Dei wards

Twenty-five at the Boffa Hospital

Sixteen at St Thomas Hospital

One at Karin Grech Hospital

One at Mount Carmel

