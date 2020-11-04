Malta has reported a further 84 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Nearly double that number of people, 167, recovered from the virus, leaving 1,853 active patients as of Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases were identified from 3,044 swab tests.

In total, Malta has reported 6,590 COVID-19 cases since March. Of those, 4,672 have recovered while 65 patients have died. The latest death was an 82-year-old man on Tuesday.

Information about Wednesday’s cases is still being collected.

From Tuesday’s cases:

• Four were work colleagues of positive cases;

• 16 were family members of positive cases;

• Seven were in direct contact with positive cases;

• Two cases were imported; and

• One was from social gatherings.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.