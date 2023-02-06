The 90-year-old man killed in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Sunday has been identified as classic cars enthusiast Oliver Agius.

Agius died on impact when he was hit by a Peugeot 208 that was being driven by a 47-year-old man from Ħamrun.

The incident happened on Triq San Pawl at 2.20pm. An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

As news of Agius’ death spread, tributes poured in on social media. The Old Motors Club Malta wrote: “we are saddened by the news of the passing away of our long-time member Oliver Agius. May God grant him eternal rest in peace and courage to his loved ones in this difficult moment.”

Commenting on Facebook one man wrote: “He stopped to talk to me at Apples Eye, less than an hour earlier… We laughed about how we were all getting old. May he rest in peace.”

The St Paul’s Bay Parish Church also paid tribute to Agius who heard Mass regularly there.

Agius' was the third road death this year.

On January 14 Pawlu D’Amato, 79, died after he was hit by a car at 7pm on the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass. The victim was hit by a Kia Sorento driven by a 24-year-old man resident in Birzebbuga.

On January 18 30-year-old Turkish Pelin Kaya was killed when a car, allegedly driven by Jeremie Camilleri, rammed into her as she walked home after celebrating her birthday on Testaferrata Street, Gzira, at 1am. Camilleri has been charged with murder.