A total of 939 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who breached COVID-19 rules, a slight decrease from the previous week’s 1,078.

According to the figures issued by the government on Monday, most of the fines (724), were given to people who failed to wear their masks properly.

Currently, masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn while in any public area, including beaches and the countryside.

On Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the mandatory mask rule for outdoors will be relaxed as from July 1 for fully vaccinated people.

The measure, which will only come into effect if virus case numbers remain low, will only apply if vaccinated people are outdoors alone or with another vaccinated person.

Another 128 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than four, while 65 people were fined for breaking household meeting rules.

A total of 11 catering establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

The authorities also issued two fines for those who violated mass event rules. Currently, no mass events or parties are allowed to take place. The fine for organising an illegal mass event can reach €3,000.

Nine people were fined a hefty €10,000 each for breaking quarantine.