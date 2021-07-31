Ninety-four new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, as the total number of virus patients requiring hospital treatment fell to 30.

The 94 new cases were detected on a day when healthcare workers carried out 3,483 swab tests.

A further 219 virus patients recovered overnight while no deaths were recorded.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country dropped to 1,847.

It is the fourth time in the past seven days that the number of newly-detected cases remained within double digits.

Hospitalisations

Data showed that of those patients, 30 are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital (down from 36 on Friday).

Two of those patients are receiving intensive treatment at the hospital’s ITU. On Friday there was just one ITU case.

Not all hospitalised patients are receiving care due to virus-related symptoms: figures provided earlier this week indicated that one in four patients at the time was in hospital for an unrelated condition.

The average patient from Friday’s 111 new cases was aged 33, the data indicated.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered 2,597 vaccine doses over the previous day, the data indicated.

A total of 380,927 people are now fully vaccinated, with more than 758,000 vaccine doses administered so far.