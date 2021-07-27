A quarter of COVID-19 patients in hospital do not have symptoms but are at Mater Dei for other health reasons and were found to be positive following routine testing for the virus.

These asymptomatic patients have all been vaccinated, the Health Ministry has said. They underwent the required pre-op swabbing, or were tested at emergency, depending on their unrelated health problem.

As of Monday evening, 30 COVID-positive patients are being treated in hospital, the health ministery said.

There has been a steep rise in patients, from 19 on Saturday to 34 on Sunday and 39 on Monday. However nine have since been discharged.

Of the 30 patients, almost half, 14, of the COVID-19 admissions at Mater Dei Hospital have been vaccinated.

Seven of these have symptoms while the remaining seven were in hospital for anything from a fracture to the need to undergo surgery.

The remainder of the COVID-19 patients, 16, were not vaccinated and all have symptoms, the ministry said.

One patient is being treated in the intensive therapy unit.

A breakdown of hospitalisation according to age and whether those receiving treatment in hospital were tourists or locals was not given by the health authorities.

However, the average of the current 2,262 active cases is under 40.

Public health chief Charmaine Gauci last week said that the fact that just one patient is currently in ITU is a sign the vaccine works.

In an interview with Times of Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne indicated authorities "might ease measures" if they can prove there is a break between community cases and hospitalisations.

"We still have to wait a few days to make absolutely sure that there is a break between community cases and hospitalisations, ITU [cases] and deaths," he said.