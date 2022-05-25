Engineering students who complete their studies at MCAST are now free to apply for their warrants without having to sit for additional courses or exams.

Two years ago, a group of engineering students took the Engineering Profession Board to court demanding to be allowed to apply for a warrant after their attempts at obtaining one had been rejected.

The board had refused to allow students who completed their studies at MCAST from applying for a warrant, citing insufficient academic standards at the college.

The issue was partially rectified last year when MCAST graduates were to be allowed to obtain their warrant after completing an additional pre-qualification course approved by the engineering board.

Present and future engineering students at MCAST will now no longer have to sit for additional instruction to obtain their warrant, Education Minister Clifton Grima and Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said in a press conference on Wednesday, after a period of revision on the academic course has come to a close.

“This is an important milestone that continues to confirm MCAST as a strategic partner in our country’s socio-economic development,” Grima said.

“It was an unjust anomaly to see students graduating with no path to obtaining their warrant that did not befit our education system.”

“We can finally acknowledge the efforts of these students and say with confidence that they are able to find their place out there because of the skills they have gained at the college.”

MCAST principal James Calleja expressed gratitude that students who had worked hard to achieve their qualifications would finally be seeing results, a moment they have been awaiting for 11 years.

“Despite how hard this process has been I am glad that we’ve also learned our value as an institution,” he said.

“With 40 qualified engineers in our department, 20 of whom have read for their doctorates, I am pleased to say that we have an undeniable academic strength and that the auditors realised how serious we are about the profession.”

“I am happy that we can continue to be part of this academic process and that we can continue to help our students on their journey to become the engineers of the future.”