Engineering students at MCAST can now obtain an engineering warrant by completing a pre-warrant qualification course approved by Malta's engineering board.

The course has been recommended by German engineering standards consultancy ASIIN, which had been commissioned by the government to assess the MCAST course and recommend changes to it.

The decision brings to a conclusion a long-drawn-out clash between engineers and education authorities about the MCAST course and its academic level.

Elected members of the engineering profession board have argued that MCAST courses are far from equivalent to engineering courses run by the University of Malta and other European universities.

Matters reached a head late last year, when a court provisionally upheld a request for an injunction by the engineers’ union against the Engineering Profession Board, in the latest move to safeguard the rights of professional engineers.

The request followed a judicial protest filed by two elected members on the board, formally disassociating themselves from the allegedly “abusive and divisive” attitude of the board chairperson who was refusing or ignoring their repeated calls for information and consultation.

Following those legal moves, the government had said in December that the academic standard of engineering courses offered by MCAST was being revised to ensure it matched that offered by the University.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said that the arrangement which now opened a path for MCAST engineering students to obtain their warrant brought to an end the injustice suffered by students who have been graduating since 2013.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that more than 200 MCAST students would be benefitting from the arrangement.

Pre-qualification courses will be available for both electrical and mechanical engineering students at MCAST. Applications will be opening immediately and all those who have a Beng certificate from MCAST can apply.

MCAST said it will be absorbing the costs of the courses.