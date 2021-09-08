A new Nationalist government would invest in two new ferry ships for Gozo, expand the Mġarr harbour and hold a referendum on the proposed tunnel between the two islands, PN electoral candidates have said.

The proposals were first made by the party early in August and reiterated by Gozitan PN MPs Joseph Ellis and Kevin Cutajar, as well as the PN’s main spokesman Peter Agius, on Wednesday.

They said a PN government would ensure two new vessels, one of which would be exclusively reserved for cargo, would be added to the current Gozo Channel fleet. Air connectivity options would also be considered, they said.

Gozo Channel currently operates four ferries. All are several decades old.

The PN MPs said Mġarr harbour needed to be expanded to allow for further development on the sister island.

Peter Agius: 'Gozitans need continuous and reliable connections to Malta'. Video: PN

They also reiterated their party's proposal to put a Malta-Gozo tunnel proposal to a referendum, saying a tunnel would irreversibly change Gozitan characteristics.

PN Gozo spokesperson Chris Said has previously said that the party wanted the tunnel proposal to be decided on through a vote amongst Gozitan residents.

A party spokesperson told Times of Malta that the proposal remains in place, but more information about the tunnel plans must be made available before it can be put to an eventual vote.

According to a Times of Malta survey conducted in August, support for the tunnel is split fairly evenly among locals, with Gozitans more likely to be opposed to the plan than being in favour.