Christmas Day marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of Maltese/French poet, novelist and columnist, Laurent Ropa.

Ropa was born in Xagħra in 1891 and at the age of two, his family migrated to Algiers.

He lived in Algiers until World War One and then went to France and settled in Piacé, a commune in the Sarthe department in the region of Pays de la Loire in north-western France. He married Margaret Gervaiseau and had two children.

While in France, Ropa came in contact with Fr Carm Psaila and with other Maltese academics such as Joseph Aquilina, Fr Peter Paul Saydon, Ninu Cremona and George Pisani.

He translated most Maltese literature into French and brought it to the knowledge of European academics. He is credited to have started referring to Fr Psaila as the national poet of Malta.

Xagħra Local Council commemorated Ropa with a Mass for his repose celebrated by parish priest Fr Carmelo Refalo at Xagħra parish church yesterday. It was followed by a short address by Joe Attard-Tabone next to Ropa’s memorial plaque on the side wall of Xagħra church and the laying of wreaths.

The Gozo Ministry will also be paying homage to Ropa by laying a wreath at his bust in Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria tomorrow.

A commemorative postal card with a special handstamp will be issued on Friday on the initiative of Aaron Attard-Hili, in collaboration with Xagħra council.