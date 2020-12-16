The Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with Masquerade Theatre Company, is presenting an adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol in the coming days.

The story, both spooky and funny, is set over the course of a Christmas night, during which cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge rediscovers himself and learns to love his neighbour.

Paul Portelli plays the central role of Scrooge and is accompanied on stage by Tina Rizzo, Joseph Zammit and Melissa Mercieca.

The set design is by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Nichole Cuschieri.

The play is adapted and directed by Ian Moore.

A Christmas Carol is being held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta tomorrow and on Friday at 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday at noon, 4 and 8pm. For bookings, e-mail bookings.mt@teatrtumanoel.mt or call on 2124 6389 or else buy the tickets directly from http://teatrumanoel.com.mt.