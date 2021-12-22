The UPE teachers' union has delivered a Christmas pudding to the Ministry of Education, playing with the Maltese expression 'għamlet pudina' after minister Justyne Caruana was found to have handed a contract to a close friend.

The union said its executive head, Graham Sansone made it a point to personally deliver the 'very special Christmas pudding' to the ministry 'in recognition of the minister's latest blunder' that had irritated many hard working educators

The union said the pudding is to be shared by four, including permanent secretary Frank Fabri, who signed the contract for the minister's friend Daniel Bogdanovic, and Paul DeBattista, a ministry consultant who drafted most of the report on sports education curricula in state schools, which Bogdanovic was supposed to write.

The minister could share the final portion with a special friend, the union said.