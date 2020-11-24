When the news broke that Oliver Friggieri had died, many expressed their genuine sadness at the loss of this great figure of Maltese literature. The tributes all spoke of his towering intellect, his deep faith and his patriotism. Studies have been written about this great man and many more will undoubtedly be written to decipher his legacy.

He was a loved and well-respected writer and mentor, known for his kindness, gene­rosity, compassion and patience. He made time for people; he tried to get to know them and help them. I experienced some of that kindness myself.

Though not a student of his, I interviewed him as part of my undergraduate dissertation to get additional insights into some of the events he had mentioned in his excellent autobiography Fjuri li ma Jinxfux.

Not only did he show interest in my work but, upon hearing that a very close family member was rushed to hospital a few hours earlier, he made sure I was comfortable enough to continue with the interview, insisting I get in touch to check on developments and making me a cup of tea in the process to still my nerves. His humanity and his humility shone before anything else. It was a life lesson I’ve cherished ever since.

His literary oeuvre was impressive; an author of poems, short stories, novels and literary criticism, his work has been translated into several languages. His most famous works include Stejjer Għal Qabel Jidlam, Fil-Parlament ma Jikbrux Fjuri, Ġiżimin li Qatt ma Jiftaħ and It-Tfal Jiġu bil-Vapuri.

He also wrote extensively on Malta’s national poet, Dun Karm Psaila, on the development of Maltese literature and Maltese poetry and significant figures in Maltese literature, including Ġwann Mamo, Karmenu Vassallo and Rużar Briffa.

We are fortunate that he was prolific and prodigious in his output. Political scientists and political analysts can also look at his erudite work and gain much-needed insight.

His contributions to newspapers and periodicals and his numerous writings offer unique glimpses into his vision for the country he loved so much. At times, the kind and humane professor becomes somewhat impatient with the politics of this island-state. Politics can be so contentious that they hinder the unity of purpose Malta requires on the most significant issues.

In his seminal work on Il-Kuxjenza Nazzjonali Maltija, Friggieri writes that the nation needs an education system that instils moral consciousness, as well as a national political arena that prioritises the common good. He argues for the development of the sciences and arts and the development of laws that allow citizens to live in peace and tranquillity.

He maintained that Malta needs a modern political system that respects the role of intellectuals in society - André DeBattista

However, the precondition for this is the correct use of the native language by all citizens. He notes that language is our primary means of communication and no country is able to grow and flourish unless it cherishes and writes in its native language. The Maltese language is also a legacy bequeathed from one generation to the next, allowing for citizens to unite and seek their own political and cultural emancipation.

Naturally, he also argued that Malta had its demons to grapple with. As an island nation, the sea is its only ‘open’ border. Together with its history of frequent invasion and occupation, this geographical reality resulted in a siege mentality that pervades every aspect of Maltese society.

Both political parties view their adversaries as aggressors. This siege mentality is reflected in the aggressive – often violent – language in our public sphere. It is personified in the insular,

fanatical, parochial partisanship nurtured by an ingrained intolerance born out of fear of being attacked by an adversary. While ideological differences are the product of a thriving democracy, inward-looking partisanship leads to insular parochialism unable to look beyond itself.

In a pamphlet, published in 1981, he maintained that Malta needs a modern political system that respects the role of intellectuals in society. Intellectuals should not live in fear of retribution by the government. Instead, it is the government that should fear a coherent intellectual argument. Friggieri argues that the intellectual must always work for justice and truth and never be a pawn in the hands of the powerful.

Similarly, his arguments for greater national unity were never underpinned by a desire for a sham-unity – unity for the sake of it. He called for the end of “ridiculous” and “absurd” divisions. He urged fostering “responsible” and “mature” debate that adds value to public discourse rather than bring it into disrepute. His words still ring true.

His work and his ethic help us imagine an alternative public sphere in this mould. He was always respectful and he is mourned by all – regardless of political creed or persuasion. Though death has put an end to his writings, his legacy will be defined in the years to come and his work will keep on challenging us.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.