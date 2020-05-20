A Maltese flag or a colourful poster in support of healthcare workers hang at every corner on Maltese roads, but in Żabbar a two-storey mural with the same message has gone up at the playground.

It took mural and tattoo artist Justin Bonnici seven days to complete the tribute to the frontliners of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Big-ups to these guys for their sacrifices and intelligence to keep us safe,” Bonnici said on his Facebook page once the mural, called Pandemic Heroes, was completed.

The mural shows a healthcare worker wearing a mask and crushing a coronavirus with her hand.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Healthcare workers have been touted among the heroes of this pandemic the world over, with several losing their life to COVID-19.

In Malta, by the third week of April, one in every 10 people infected with COVID-19 was a healthcare worker.

Over the past few days, three wards at Mater Dei were closed and disinfected as the hospital fought a spike in cases.

According to sources, the biggest outbreak was at ENT (ear, nose and throat), where at least 10 people, including healthcare workers, were infected, the sources said.

Healthcare workers are among select groups of people being routinely tested for COVID-19 in order to identify patients that may not be showing any symptoms.