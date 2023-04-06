At midnight today, hundreds of people from different walks of life will come together at Mellieħa to walk 17 kilometres.

Their motivation? The Good Friday night-walk in aid of Puttinu Cares which has now become a tradition.

Participants will stroll, jog and some even run along Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida and Pietà, and finish at the Floriana Granaries. A €10 donation will be collected in Mellieħa in aid of Puttinu.

I could see that I and other patients were not facing the battle alone - Participant Martina Fenech

Among the participants will be Martina Fenech, who 11 years ago, at just 15, was diagnosed with a rare malignant cancer. Her diagnosis came two months after she had lost her mother to breast cancer.

She was one of the many children who benefitted from Puttinu Cares, as part of her treatment was done at the Royal Masden Hospital in Sutton and she stayed in one of the charity’s apartments for three months.

She underwent treatment for nine months. Now, at 26, Fenech has been cancer free for the past 10 years and is part of the Puttinu Cares committee.

“I started participating in this night walk three years after I got cured, and I have been doing it ever since,” Fenech told Times of Malta.

This will be the sixth time she is taking part.

RELATED STORIES Hundreds walk from Mosta, Mellieħa to Qawra in aid of Puttinu Cares

Puttinu Cares charity fundraiser raises €3.1 million

“I am not a professional athlete but I walk at my own pace and in honour of all the patients and their families who are facing more serious challenges than that of the walk.”

She said she remembers staying up during the night to watch live photos on social media back when she was battling cancer.

“It used to give me the energy to keep fighting for my life as I could see that I and other patients were not facing the battle alone but we had the support of numerous people who participated in such activities.”

The year patient beat Calvagna to the finish line

One moment she will never forget was back in 2017 when she managed to arrive at the finish just three minutes before much-loved paediatric cancer specialist and athlete Victor Calvagna.

Calvagna died after he was hit by a car while running in 2022, an accident that shocked the country.

She recalled he was in disbelief that she had walked it all the way through in less time than he did.

After walking a route which will take around five hours, Fenech, along with other volunteers of Puttinu Cares, will rush home quickly, to shower and prepare for the telethon which will be aired on all local TV stations.

She encourages anyone who is fit enough to join the walk. Her advice is to walk at your own pace, wear comfortable and high-visibility clothes and remember the good cause.

“Three hours will pass, it is nothing when compared to the real sacrifice the patients and their families are facing. Enjoy it and I thank you all in advance for supporting our good cause.”

Joe Vella and his late daughter, Anna Marie, who helped her father in preparations for the event. Photo: Joe Vella

The idea of the Good Friday night walk came to Joe Vella as a way to celebrate the traditional seven church visits on Maundy Thursday. He decided to take on the challenge of walking and visiting different churches throughout the night, alongside his then-daughter’s boyfriend, now husband, Roderick Farrugia.

That was in 2004.

“After a while, more friends and family began to join us every year,” he said.

Vella, who is from Mellieħa, describes himself as a man of faith with a love for volunteering. He decided to use the Good Friday walks to start raising money for Puttinu Cares.

“That is when the popularity of the event truly exploded,” he said.

Vella estimates that over €1 million have been collected throughout the years.

Founder's daughter died of brain cancer three years ago

He recalled how his daughter, Anna Marie Farrugia, would help him with the preparations for the walk.

She had been diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 33 and passed away three years ago.

He recalled that while Puttinu Cares offered to help cover the costs of Anna Marie’s treatment, Vella wanted the funds to go to others.

“She used to help out so much and involve herself in the walk. Now many of her friends and loved ones join the walks in her memory.

“All those who have done this know that this is not a simple walk, but a sacrifice, he adds.

“The fact you took those first steps means you started the journey,” he added when asked for a word of advice to those who are hesitant.

There will be minibuses and coaches at different stops to pick up those who are tired and they will then head to Floriana. Water and fruit will be available throughout the walk.