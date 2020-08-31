One of the most sensitive debates in the country at the moment is about the re-opening of schools in the current situation.

Understandably so, because for many, it pits against each other the need/want to go to work and earn a living (both on a national and individual level) and concerns about the physical well-being and safety of self and/or loved ones. Disputes about the mental well-being of those involved, particularly the children, can be found on both sides of the argument.

But what if it does not have to be like this and there is actually a positive and beneficial solution for all? What if there is a solution for all which could make everyone happy?

Where there is a will, there is a way. And in our case there is a way which is not too far away from home. We currently have the Klabb 3-16, a service offered to all school-age children. This programme includes time for unstructured play, quiet time for homework or reading and engaging activities to reinforce learning during after school hours. Something similar to this service could be extended to include the usual school-hours as well for those who need and/or want to go to a physical school. A number of educators would be present at school to help the students there.

Teachers (not those physically present with the students at school) would provide students with brief online lessons, guidance, and work to be done during the rest of the day and/or week. Both lessons and work done should be compulsory, as it usually is. Students who are able to stay at home would attend the lessons and do the work at home. Those at school would also be following the lessons online and then, doing the work at school.

I understand that this is not as simple as it sounds. People, especially those involved in the process, could see some obstacles in this. I firmly believe that there are solutions and I would be willing to discuss this further with people in authority or other stakeholders. Below, I am briefly presenting some arguments as to why this would be beneficial for everyone and address arguments on both sides of the spectrum.

1. Parents (or guardians) who need or want to send their children to school for work or other personal reasons, could do so. They would even be faced with a less risky situation because of the reduced number of people present.

On the other hand, those who want to avoid the inevitable risks of physically going to school, and are able to do so, could stay at home. This would help contain the spread of COVID-19 in schools and society at large and would therefore benefit everyone. An article published in the Medical Journal of Australia, amongst others, is very clear about this.

2. Regarding the mental well-being of students, some (not all) mental-health experts are claiming that children need the social interaction that school provides. Students who go to school could interact, in some way, with the other people present.

Those who choose not to go to school can still meet other children who would

a. mostly stay at home and so pose fewer risks;

b. be in possibly less risky places, like on the beach, with just a couple of others.



This form of social interaction is not the only form which this pandemic has complicated, one must note. There are children who will need to stop visiting their grandparents, because of the added risks carried by going to school. Or school staff who would need to stop visiting their parents or other vulnerable loved ones, as well as those who have vulnerable people living with them. Not to mention other people whose mental well-being would suffer if they are forced to go to school against their will.

3. Another concern is children's education. Months of such schooling, probably with reduced formal syllabi, would not wreak havoc on our children's or nation's future. Some educationalists like Sir Ken Robinson and Daphne Koller would argue that this temporary kind of schooling would even be beneficial.

Many appear to believe that the options are opening schools "as normal", or everyone staying at home. The country is mostly split in half on the debate. As a teacher and a parent myself, I am sure that a substantial number of people are, themselves, of two minds on the matter. I say that other solutions exist.

My appeal to people in authority is to think of everyone concerned, ranging from the vulnerable (physically and mentally) who want to avoid the risks of physically going to school, to those who definitely want to send their children to school. Let's keep our health a true priority. A safe solution does exist.

People need hope, and not of the passive kind. This hope entails choice, even if limited. Let's give people hope. Let us keep the nation and each other safe.

Manrico Bugeja is a teacher currently on a career break with experience in the primary and secondary school sector.