The source of the mysterious water that has been flowing out of a pavement gutter in Swieqi for years should be easily determined by simply testing the water, according to a hydrologist.

The local authorities have the technical competence to establish the source and find a solution, Marco Cremona told Times of Malta.

“The problem here, as with most issues relating to water, is one of determining responsibility,” he said, adding that “the fact that water is under-priced and undervalued in Malta does not encourage a speedy resolution to the problem.”

The source of the water can be determined from the quality of the water. If it is grey water, it is likely to be wastewater from showers, black water is likely to be sewage, but it is also easy to establish if it is mains water (directly from the network or indirectly from the building), or stormwater, also possible from the emptying of a reservoir.

The Water Services Corporation said the issue was investigated but the source of the water did not fall under its responsibility as it involved a third party

His comments come after Times of Malta published a story voicing the concerns of Swieqi residents who have been trying to trace the source of the water that has been draining into the main road, leading onto the Coast Road, from a gutter in front of the Forum Apartments, almost every day, for at least four years.

They said they keep being referred from one authority to another as the water continues to flow into the main road. The water has been flowing onto St Andrew’s Road ever since the Forum block was built, according to mayor Noel Muscat.

When contacted, the police said they are aware of the situation and are in constant contact with the relevant authorities to try to solve the problem though they did not specify who was responsible for it. Spokespersons for the Planning Authority and Infrastructure Malta said the leak did not fall within their responsibility.

Last Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Environmental Health Directorate said a team had gone on site several times. He pointed out that tests confirmed that the liquid consisted of water, but the directorate was still trying to identify the source. But questions sent to ask if there were any developments, days later, remained unanswered, and the mayor said he was not informed of any developments.