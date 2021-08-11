An abandoned field in Mosta within the development zone is to be turned into a green lung for local residents, as part of a €4.5 million investment in greening projects around the country.

The field, known as ta’ Ċikku Fenech, is roughly the size of a football pitch and is abandoned and uncultivated, although it has some species of typical Maltese trees, such as olives and cypress.

The project was announced on Wednesday by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Communities Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat, in the presence of Wasteserv chief executive Richard Bilocca.

Currently dumped in the field. Photo: Clodagh O'Neill, DOI

It is to be financed by the National Development and Social Fund, which invests money earned through the sale of Maltese passports, and administered and implemented by GreenServ.

Farrugia said that the project is one of several to transform dilapidated and unused spaces into green, recreational areas that can improve the quality of life of families in urban zones while addressing climate change challenges.

Muscat said the project is an answer to the people's call for more green, open spaces. He said that Komunità Malta, Residenza Malta and the NDSF had already implemented major projects of national benefit.

These included investment in the Hospice Malta palliative centre in Santa Venera, the restoration of a historic niche in Rabat, investment in Caritas, community policing, educational facilities around the country, and in Aġenzija Sapport.