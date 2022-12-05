Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday that the government respects people's different beliefs and positions on abortion, but he continued to defend the bill currently before parliament, without indicating any possible changes.

"We respect the position and beliefs of everyone, we do not ignore the beliefs of anyone, and on that principle that is why we moved forward this amendment which protects a small number of doctors and women," he told reporters.

The prime minister speaking about the bill on Monday.

Abela was asked to react after thousands took to the streets of Valletta on Sunday to protest against the proposed amendments to Malta's criminal law, which bans abortion.

The bill will remove criminal liability for doctors and mothers who terminate a pregnancy because the woman's life is at risk or her health is in "grave jeopardy".

The reform is being opposed by the pro-life movement, the Church, and the Opposition.

Speaking on Monday, Abela stood by the reform, arguing that the government was duty-bound to act even if just one pregnant woman's life or health was in jeopardy.

He repeated that the amendment "will not introduce abortion".

When asked if the wording of the amendment would be changed, he said he was open to a discussion while respecting the principle that the mother was safeguarded when her life or health were at serious risk.

"Where it is possible that both the life of the mother and the fetus can be saved, then it is clear that every effort should be made to ensure this happens," he said.

Times of Malta has reported that Labour MPs have complained to Abela that many constituents were "confused" by the plan. President George Vella is also understood to have threatened to resign if the bill is not amended.

Among those who have taken a very public stance against the bill is Vella's predecessor as president, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Abela said he would continue to respect her position. Coleiro Preca, he noted, had also opposed the introduction of divorce or changes to IVF laws - issues he also disagreed with her on.