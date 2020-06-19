Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for a full investigation into claims that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly made a €4.6 million profit via his secret company 17 Black off Enemalta’s decision to buy a wind farm in Montenegro.

The news was uncovered by Times of Malta and Reuters on Friday.

Asked about his reaction to the news, Abela said he expected the investigative bodies in Malta to fully investigate these claims and to prosecute if any criminal responsibility is found.

“If what is reported is true, I am disgusted. Malta’s law enforcement officers must investigate,” Abela said at Castille, adding that police had to investigate anyone connected, “whoever they are”.

Abela said that rather than investigate, he expected the police to prosecute if there was enough evidence that anyone was connected to this case.

“We cannot have never-ending investigations. These investigations must lead to prosecutions in court,” he said.

Abela was speaking during a press conference in which he welcomed the fact that the Venice Commission had accepted practically all of the government’s reforms to address its concerns. However, he said that changing things on paper did not mean anything unless this is followed up with proper investigations.

Konrad Mizzi

The prime minister hinted that he would have no qualms about sacking Labour MP Konrad Mizzi if he was shown to involved.

Mizzi was energy minister at the time the Montenegro deal was agreed.

“If Konrad Mizzi is shown to be involved at all in this case, he must either decide to resign, or else I will have to take the decision myself as I did in another case,” he said, referring to the forced resignation of former Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona earlier this week.

Montenegro deal

Times of Malta and Reuters revealed on Friday how an Enemalta deal to build a wind farm in Montenegro saw the state-run energy company buy shares in the venture at an inflated price, with much of the balance being sent to Fenech’s secret company 17 Black.

The deal saw Enemalta fork out more than €10 million for shares in the Mozura venture. The company that owned the shares, Cifidex, had paid less than €3 million for them just a few weeks prior.

Six months after the deal was concluded, Cifidex sent money to 17 Black, including more than €4.5m marked as “profit”.

The Montengro deal timing coincides with an email financial advisers Nexia BT sent in which they said that 17 Black would be the source of funds for secret companies belonging to Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.