Prime Minister Robert Abela has given a Monday deadline to find a 'lost' memorandum of understanding that the national auditor said showed collusion between government officials and Vitals Global Healthcare.

Replying to questions by the media, Abela said he did not know how the document had been lost and did not answer whether there would be consequences if it is not discovered.

Abela said he had given clear instructions for the document to be found.

Robert Abela failed to say if there would be consequences if the lost VGH agreement is not found. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The MoU was signed between the government and the investors behind VGH months prior to a tender for the running of the Gozo, St Luke's and Karin Grech hospitals.

A report into the deal by the Auditor General said the existence of the MoU pointed towards collusion between the investors and government officials.

The existence of this agreement should have seen VGH being disqualified from the process.

Vitals crashed out of the concession two years after taking over, when the investors failed to raise the required financing to see the project through. US company Steward Health Care then took on the deal.

The government and the US health care provider are in talks about the 30-year concession, which Steward Health Care wants to have redrafted.

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has called for the deal to be rescinded and the Opposition tabled a motion in parliament, which was shot down by Labour MPs.

It argued that contract conditions on the modernisation of facilities and the provision of more beds have not materialised so the management of the three hospitals should be handed back to government.