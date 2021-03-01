COVID-19 mitigation measures will only be increased if health authorities recommend doing so, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday as Malta faced an increasing number of cases.

Replying to questions fielded by journalists on Monday, Abela was asked for his opinion about the COVID-19 situation in Malta, after the health authorities registered one of the worst weeks, reaching a record 263 new cases on Sunday. There are currently 2,678 active cases in Malta.

“I always follow the advice of the health authorities,” said Abela.

Prime Minister Robert Abela replying to questions on COVID-19 Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Asked whether the government will be implementing new restrictions, he said that if the health authorities instructed him to do so, he will follow through with their advice.

His comments come after the police stopped an illegal party in Pembroke over the weekend.

Police said that the alleged rave organiser will be charged in court for organising a mass event during the pandemic and will face charges of holding a commercial activity without a licence.

When asked whether he believes Malta is still a 'heaven' in comparison to other countries, Abela said that the local situation was still much better than that of other EU states.

“You need to see the situation in the context of what is happening around the world. Yes, I am satisfied that our country has been able to control the pandemic and I am extremely satisfied that we are well ahead, compared to other countries when it comes to our vaccination programme.”