Robert Abela on Wednesday promised to “significantly strengthen” teachers’ salaries if Labour is re-elected.

Addressing a political activity in Santa Luċija, Abela committed to sending a “political message” during forthcoming collective agreement negotiations with the teachers’ union that the government is willing to boost pay for educators.

No further details about the prospective pay increases were given by Abela.

The prime minister also promised to provide backdated support to cover medicine costs for couples seeking IVF treatment.

He said these costs, which can amount to upwards of €3,000, will be covered by the government retroactively from January of this year.

Abela promised to introduce the necessary legislation within the first 100 days of a new Labour government.

“The ability to have children should not boil down to how much money you have,” Abela said.

The prime minister also touched upon the murder of Rita Ellul, who was found strangled in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

He acknowledged how women still find it difficult to get the necessary support when facing domestic violence, despite strong efforts by the police.

He said the government has already sought to introduce harsher penalties for femicides.

Abela promised the government will push these laws through parliament once it re-convenes after the election.