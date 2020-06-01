Prime Minister Robert Abela is to hold a press conference at 7pm during which he is expected to announce a further easing of measures imposed over the past few weeks to contain Covid 19.

Abela said on Sunday that gyms and bars will be allowed to reopen this Friday and the airport will reopen on July 1.

The Covid measures started being introduced soon after the first case was reported on March 7. Non-essential shops were allowed to reopen on May 4 and restaurants and hairdressers reopened for business last week. All court sittings are expected to resume in the coming days.

Abela had said two weeks ago that the reopening of childcare centres would be in the next batch of restrictions-easing. Talks are being held between the government and the church on the resumption of church services.

Schools are expected to remain closed until the new scholastic year in September.

Malta has seen some 600 Covid-19 cases but 537 patients have recovered. One new case was reported overnight.

Abela raised a storm of consternation on Sunday when he spoke of an ‘amnesty’ to people fined for breaking restriction on the number of persons who could meet. He had since backed down, saying they could petition to have the fine waived.